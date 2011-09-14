(Adds India context)
* Car maker likely to locate planned factory in west India
-Kyodo
* Firm says has not yet made decision on plant
TOKYO/MUMBAI, Sept 14 Suzuki Motor will
likely locate a planned $1.3 billion passenger car factory in
the western Indian state of Gujarat, Japan's Kyodo news agency
said on Wednesday, as the automaker looks to expand
capacity in its key market .
The report came two days after the company said it wanted to
end its alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), a tie-up that had
been expected to help Europe's biggest car maker expand on the
Indian subcontinent.
"We haven't come to a decision yet. We plan to announce the
location of the plant by the end of October," Suzuki spokesman
Ei Mochizuki told Reuters. He added, however, that the
automaker's chairman and CEO, Osamu Suzuki, visited Gujarat last
week.
Commenting on the factory, a Maruti Suzuki spokesman in New
Delhi said: "Nothing has been finalised yet."
Suzuki controls about half the Indian car market through a
54.2 percent stake in the country's top car
maker , Maruti Suzuki
.
If it adds capacity in Gujarat, the automaker will
join rivals who are building plants in the business-friendly
state, turning it into an upcoming auto hub.
Maruti Suzuki currently operates two manufacturing
facilities at Gurgaon and Manesar , both in
north India, with total manufacturing capacity of one million
cars per year.
In July, Ford Motor Co said it
w ould build a $900 million production plant
at Sanand in Gujarat, doubling its investment in a country where
foreign car makers have been ramping up
investment, attracted by a growing
market.
Earlier this month, PSA Peugeot Citroen said
it was investing around 650 million euros
($933 million) to build a new manufacturing plant in the same
city.
Tata Motors also makes
the Nano, billed as the world's cheapest car, in
Sanand .
Car sales in India, the world's second-fastest growing major
auto market after China, rose at a breakneck 30 percent pace in
2010/11 , but have
f a ll en in
both July and August ,
the first time in nearly three years, as
high interest rates and rising costs hit demand .
LABOUR TROUBLES
Maruti Suzuki said last month it expected to
post single-digit sales growth this fiscal year, a far cry from
its 25-percent climb last year, due to tightening
demand and rising competition from the likes of South
Korea's Hyundai Motors and domestic rivals.
The company has also battled labour disputes at its
factories in north India.
In June, about 800 workers went on a 13-day strike at
its Manesar plant in north India, crippling production and
leading to more than $90 million in lost output.
Production at the same plant has been severely hit
since workers walked out on Aug. 29 after the firm dismissed
some workers for sabotaging production and demanded all workers
sign a "good conduct bond".
It is already building a second unit at Manesar to add
production capability of another 250,000 vehicles a year,
scheduled for completion by April 2012.
