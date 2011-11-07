(Company corrects to say possible Japan output impact from Thai
floods only for cars)
* Q2 oper profit 39.16 bln yen vs consensus 25.6 bln yen
* Labour unrest at Maruti Suzuki hits India sales
* Sees tougher exchange rates but keeps forecasts
* CEO: want peaceful end with VW, but can't wait forever
* Shares down 18 pct this year, in line with sector
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Nov 7 Suzuki Motor Corp on
Monday posted a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly operating profit
as lower marketing costs offset a fall in sales, particularly in
India where its subsidiary was struck by labour unrest.
Thanks to a big overshoot in the first half, Japan's No.4
automaker kept its cautious annual forecasts unchanged even
though it assumed tougher exchange rates for the rest of the
year.
But Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki said the firm faced
uncertainty from the recent floods in Thailand, which have
stopped its motorcycle factory since mid-October and could
threaten its car production in Japan starting in
December.
"Until the end of November, production of both motorcycles
and cars in Japan should be fine, but we just can't get a read
on the situation from December," Suzuki told a news conference.
He said the company would give weekly updates from next month.
Citing such uncertainty, Suzuki kept its operating profit
forecast for the year to March 2012 at 110 billion yen ($1.4
billion) and net profit at 50 billion yen. It now sees the
dollar averaging 75 yen in the second half from October instead
of 80 yen, and a euro rate of 105 yen instead of 110 yen.
Consensus forecasts from 20 analysts have put operating
profit at 114.6 billion yen.
July-September operating profit at Suzuki, held 19.9 percent
by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), was 39.2 billion yen thanks mainly
to the fall in sales costs. That was far better than an average
estimate of 25.6 billion yen in a survey of seven analysts by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit rose despite a 6.6 percent drop in
second-quarter revenue to 618.8 billion yen. Net profit declined
13 percent to 13.3 billion yen as Suzuki booked a special loss
of 17.5 billion for provisions to prepare for natural disasters.
'GOOD LESSON' FROM INDIA DISPUTES
Suzuki's motorcycle factory in Thailand has been closed
since mid-October as deadly floods there disrupted the flow of
parts supply. The company has been spared any impact on its car
production in Thailand so far.
A major blow has come from sliding sales in India, where
workers at one of subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's
key factories went on strike. Suzuki owns 54.2 percent of
Maruti.
CEO Suzuki said the latest dispute, which was resolved two
weeks ago, and a fall in Indian car demand due to monetary
tightening and other macroeconomic factors had resulted in a
sales fall of 120,000 vehicles combined. For the full year, he
said he expected Indian sales to remain flat at 1.2 million
vehicles at best, or drop to 1 million if the weakness
continues.
Suzuki added that he wanted Maruti to focus more on trying
to achieve better pricing and to concentrate on medium-sized
cars because low-end vehicles are swayed more by economic
downturns.
Maruti last month reported a more than halving of its net
profit in the same quarter, hit by strikes and a fall in overall
Indian car sales in July, August and September as interest rates
were raised and conditions for auto loans tightened.
Suzuki itself has been sparring with Volkswagen for months.
After seeking a breakup because it was unhappy with what it said
was the German automaker's failure to treat it as an equal
partner, it more recently served it with a notice of breach of
contract, accusing its top shareholder of withholding hybrid
technology.
"Our basic stance is that we want a peaceful resolution,"
Suzuki said. "But we don't want to let this drag on and on."
He declined to say whether Suzuki will set a time limit on
the discussions, adding: "We have no idea what is going on
because they haven't communicated directly with us."
Volkswagen, for its part, has said it had provided
"intensive technical support", and that it was looking into
legal options.
Shares in Suzuki have lost 18 percent in the year to date,
in line with Tokyo's transport sector subindex .
Before the results were announced, Suzuki ended up 0.4
percent at 1,640 yen, mirroring the benchmark Nikkei average
.
($1 = 78.180 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)