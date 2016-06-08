UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, June 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said it will hold a media briefing at 0830 GMT on Wednesday at Japan's transport ministry, after investigators raided its headquarters last week over the automaker's use of wrong mileage testing methods.
Company executives including Chairman Osamu Suzuki will attend the briefing, Suzuki said.
Suzuki last month admitted that as part of its tests to calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under Japanese regulations. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources