BUDAPEST Oct 14 Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp's Hungarian plant has operated at a reduced capacity for some time and the scaled-back production will continue for the rest of the year, the daily Napi Gazdasag reported on Tuesday.

Suzuki, one of the major auto companies that form the backbone of Hungary's industrial production, is keeping its target output of 150,000 vehicles for Esztergom, northwest Hungary, Suzuki spokeswoman Viktoria Ruska told the paper.

The factory has operated one shift instead of the usual two as it ceased production of two obsolete models, the subcompact Splash and the small SX4, and prepares for the production of the newly revamped Vitara model from early 2015, Ruska said.

Suzuki is not planning any layoffs and will return to two shifts once the new model's production begins, she added. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Potter)