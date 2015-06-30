TOKYO, June 30 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki and Executive Vice President Toshihiro Suzuki would hold a news conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) in Tokyo to brief on a new management structure and business plan.

Suzuki, the octogenarian chairman and CEO of Japan's fourth-biggest automaker, has been at the helm since 1978. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)