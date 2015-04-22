TOKYO, April 22 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
said it would recall 2 million cars, a record for the
automaker, including the WagonR and Swift models to replace the
ignition switch after reports of fumes being emitted from the
faulty component.
The action expands a recall for 168,000 cars that was
issued on March 31 for the same defect after reports of burning
or smoking ignition switches on 30 vehicles in Japan, 18 of
which were police cars.
Subject to the latest recall are 1,873,000 cars across nine
models in Japan. These include the Chevrolet Cruze it builds for
General Motors Co, the AZ-Wagon and Carol models sold
under Mazda Motor Corp's brand, and Suzuki's Alto,
WagonR and Swift models built between 1998 and 2009.
There were 67 reports of smoking ignition switches, Suzuki
said in a filing with Japan's transport ministry.
The recall also covers 133,700 Swift, Alto, Chevy Cruze and
other models in overseas markets such as Australia and Europe, a
Suzuki spokesman said.
No one has been injured from the defect and there have been
no reports of smoking or burning ignition switches outside
Japan, the spokesman said.
Suzuki declined to disclose the estimated financial impact
of the recall.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)