UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Aug 3 Compact car maker Suzuki Motor Corp posted on Wednesday a 7.2 percent rise in operating profit, as increased sales in India and Europe offset the negative impact of currency fluctuations.
Operating profit at Japan's fourth-largest automaker by sales came in at 59.2 billion yen ($586.25 million), better than an average estimate of around 46.72 billion yen from 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Vehicle sales in India, its biggest market, rose 5.2 percent in the April-June period, while sales in Europe rose 15.2 percent.
Suzuki maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit to slide to 180 billion yen, based on a budgeted annual rate of 105 yen to the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 100.9800 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources