NEW DELHI Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp's buyout of the rest of minivehicle unit Daihatsu Motor Co will pose a threat to Suzuki Motor Corp in India and other markets, a top Suzuki executive said on Tuesday.

Suzuki is not working right now on any kind of alliance with Toyota but cannot say about the future, President Toshihiro Suzuki said in the Indian capital. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)