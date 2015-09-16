TOKYO, Sept 16 Suzuki Motor Corp said it would buy back the 19.9 percent stake held by top shareholder Volkswagen AG on Thursday, after an international arbitration court last month ordered the German automaker to sell its holding.

The Japanese automaker said it would repurchase as many as 122.77 million shares at Wednesday's closing price of 3,842.50 yen, for up to 471.74 billion yen ($3.9 billion), via the Tokyo Stock Exchange's off-hours trading system before the market open.

The two companies agreed to tie up in December 2009, pledging to cooperate on technology and on expanding in emerging economies, but the alliance soon faltered. Suzuki filed for arbitration in November 2011. ($1 = 120.2900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)