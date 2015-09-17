UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 17 Suzuki Motor Corp said it had bought back a 19.9 percent stake previously held by Volkswagen AG for 460.28 billion yen ($3.82 billion), ending a partnership that soured soon after it was formed.
Japan's fourth-largest automaker said it purchased 119.787 million shares at 3,842.50 yen each in after-hours trading on Thursday.
Suzuki also said in a statement it saw no need to now revise its earnings forecasts for the current business year through next March.
($1 = 120.5200 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.