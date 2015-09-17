TOKYO, Sept 17 Suzuki Motor Corp said it had bought back a 19.9 percent stake previously held by Volkswagen AG for 460.28 billion yen ($3.82 billion), ending a partnership that soured soon after it was formed.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker said it purchased 119.787 million shares at 3,842.50 yen each in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Suzuki also said in a statement it saw no need to now revise its earnings forecasts for the current business year through next March.

($1 = 120.5200 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)