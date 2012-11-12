BANGKOK Nov 12 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp has submitted a request to the government of Myanmar to restart auto production in the Southeast Asian country, the chairman of the automaker told reporters late on Sunday.

"It will take three to five years to build a new plant," said Suzuki chairman Osamu Suzuki, adding it would like to restart production at its existing plant in Myanmar.

Suzuki said he hoped the government would approve the request by March next year.

Suzuki, Japan's No. 4 automaker, began vehicle production in Myanmar in 1999, but halted operations in 2010. The company manufactured 6,000 vehicles during that period.

Suzuki shares were up 5.5 percent on Monday to their highest since June, 2009, after the company reported strong first-half results on Friday.