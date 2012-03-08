TOKYO, March 9 Suzuki Motor plans to restart production in Myanmar after the former military junta there began tentative steps towards reform and opened the way for a civilian government, the Asahi newspaper reported.

The Japanese carmaker is seeking a business licence from the Myanmar government to set up a joint venture with a local firm after pulling out of the Southeast Asian country in 2010.

It plans to build cars and motorbikes in Myanmar, the Asahi said, without saying where it obtained the information.

Myanmar's military ruled the reclusive state for decades.

It has handed power to a nominally civilian government that has begun major reforms, freed hundreds of political prisoners, loosened media controls and engaged with Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement.

The resource-rich country, formerly known as own as Burma, sits strategically between India, China and Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)