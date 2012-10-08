TOKYO Oct 9 Suzuki Motor Corp is considering investing several billion yen to build a car assembly plant in Myanmar by 2015, eyeing a growing market there, the Asahi newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Japanese carmaker hopes to build a plant with annual capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 cars in a planned industrial complex at Thilawa, close to Yangon, the Asahi said.

Suzuki has previously said it is considering building a plant in Myanmar, but nothing has been decided, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)