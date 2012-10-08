UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Oct 9 Suzuki Motor Corp is considering investing several billion yen to build a car assembly plant in Myanmar by 2015, eyeing a growing market there, the Asahi newspaper said on Tuesday.
The Japanese carmaker hopes to build a plant with annual capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 cars in a planned industrial complex at Thilawa, close to Yangon, the Asahi said.
Suzuki has previously said it is considering building a plant in Myanmar, but nothing has been decided, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources