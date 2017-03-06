MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's state standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday that Japanese automobile company Suzuki had told it that it was recalling 22,263 cars due to a possible fault in rear gear shaft.

The recall affects Grand Vitara models sold between Sept. 3, 2008 and March 3, 2015, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Dasha Afanasieva)