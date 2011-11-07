TOKYO Nov 7 Suzuki Motor Corp's car
production in Japan may be affected from December depending on
the supply of parts to its tier-one suppliers from Japanese
chipmaker Rohm Co's flooded factory in Thailand, its
CEO said on Monday.
Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki told a news conference
that motorcycle and car production in Thailand would be unharmed
through November. But if its suppliers such as Aisin Seiki
and Denso Corp are unable to get parts from
Rohm, that could start to have an impact on it in Japan, he
said.
"We plan to give you a weekly update on the situation in
Thailand starting in December," Suzuki said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)