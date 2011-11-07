TOKYO Nov 7 Suzuki Motor Corp's car production in Japan may be affected from December depending on the supply of parts to its tier-one suppliers from Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co's flooded factory in Thailand, its CEO said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki told a news conference that motorcycle and car production in Thailand would be unharmed through November. But if its suppliers such as Aisin Seiki and Denso Corp are unable to get parts from Rohm, that could start to have an impact on it in Japan, he said.

"We plan to give you a weekly update on the situation in Thailand starting in December," Suzuki said.

