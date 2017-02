TOKYO Oct 14 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said it will hold a news briefing in Tokyo at 0200 GMT, although the company did not say what it planned to announce.

Executive Vice President Yasuhito Harayama will attend, it said in a statement.

Suzuki is locked in a feud with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which accused it of breaching a partnership contract. The German car company owns 19.9 percent of Suzuki.

Suzuki has demanded that Volkswagen retract what it called a defamatory accusation. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)