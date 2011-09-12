TOKYO, Sept 12 The head of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Monday at a press briefing that his firm would buy back shares held by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

Suzuki Motor is seeking to end its two-year-old alliance with Volkswagen after the German carmaker accused it of violating their partnership pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Italy's Fiat . (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by James Topham)