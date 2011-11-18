FRANKFURT Nov 18 Volkswagen said it was extremely disappointed that Suzuki Motor Corp. demanded mediation after rejecting VW's offers to rescue a floundering alliance, arguing Suzuki did not have a legal leg on which to stand.

"There is no legal foundation whatsoever obliging us to surrender our shares," it said in a statement on Friday, reaffirming its intention to hold on to a 20 percent stake in Suzuki.

VW said Suzuki's accusations were "factually incorrect" that the German carmaker failed to offer its partner access to the technologies it wanted.

"Volkswagen categorically repudiates any allegation that we have in any way breached or failed to comply with the spirit of the cooperation agreement and rejects any termination of the agreement," it said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)