FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could
make a move to take over Japan's Suzuki , German
magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing an unnamed senior manager
at VW.
"I do not rule out this possibility," the weekly quoted the
person as saying on Sunday.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter.
Suzuki said on Monday it wanted to end its two-year alliance
with VW after the German carmaker accused it of violating the
pact by agreeing a diesel engine supply deal with Italy's Fiat
.
Suzuki chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki has offered to buy
Volkswagen's 19.9 percent stake in his company with cash, but
the German company has said it has no intention of selling.
VW, which has tried to patch things up since its
relationship with the Japanese carmaker turned sour two months
ago, has said it was happy with its investment in Suzuki.
According to Spiegel, VW cannot raise its stake in Suzuki
without the Japanese company's consent as long as the alliance
between the two companies is still in place. But if Suzuki
cancels the partnership, VW would be free to stock up, it said.
