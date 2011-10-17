FRANKFURT Oct 17 Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it still wants to keep its stake in Suzuki Motor Corp , declining to provide further comment after the Japanese carmaker on Friday accused it of breaching a partnership pact.

"The discussion between both parties will be exclusively conducted internally," Volkswagen said in a statement on Monday.

"For that reason, Volkswagen will not comment on any further speculation."

Japan's Suzuki has served VW with a notice of breach of contract, demanding the German company give it access to key technologies within weeks. Unless it does so, Suzuki's biggest shareholder must sell back its stake and quit the alliance, it said on Friday.

VW bought a 19.9 percent interest in Suzuki for about 1.7 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in January 2009. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)