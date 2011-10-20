FRANKFURT Oct 20 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is
still not prepared to give up on Suzuki Motor Corp
after several months of squabbling have brought its partnership
with the Japanese carmaker to the brink of collapse, a German
magazine reported.
"We are prepared to reach out to Suzuki. Returning our 20
percent stake is out of the question for VW," Automobil
Produktion reported on Thursday, citing Hans Demant, who is in
charge of the alliance at Volkswagen.
Suzuki and its biggest shareholder VW have been squabbling
for months, and the Japanese car maker has asked VW for divorce.
Last week, it served VW with a notice of breach of contract,
demanding the German company give it access to key technologies
within weeks. Unless it does so, Suzuki's biggest shareholder
must sell back its stake and quit the alliance, it said on
Friday.
"Suzuki and Volkswagen have complementary technological
approaches. But there is still industrial logic" to the
partnership, Demant told the magazine.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)