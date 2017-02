TOKYO Aug 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Monday it has no plans to terminate its partnership with Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), denying a German media report that the two automakers will end their partnership due to differences over leadership roles.

Germany's Platow did not say where it obtained the information.

A Suzuki spokesman said that the company has no plans to end the partnership with VW.

