* Denies media report saying automakers will end pact

* VW refers to earlier comments that alliance under review

* Suzuki, VW relations have shown signs of souring

(Adds Volkswagen comment)

TOKYO, Aug 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said it has no plans to end its partnership with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), denying a German media report the two automakers would part ways due to differences over leadership roles.

The report in Germany's Platow, which did not say where it obtained the information, highlighted concerns over the future of the alliance, signed in 2009 as equal partners.

A Suzuki spokesman said on Monday the company has no plans to end the partnership with VW and denied the Platow report.

Relations between the two companies showed signs of souring last month as Suzuki Executive Vice-President Yasuhito Harayama asserted the company's independence and said the two groups needed to go back to the drawing board on their partnership.

That prompted Volkswagen to say it would not encroach on Suzuki's autonomy.

On Monday, a Volkswagen spokesman said the company would not comment, referring only to statements in its second-quarter report last month, when it said the co-operation pact was under review.

