BRIEF-Agrium has 'strong interest' in seed or chemical lines-CEO
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
TOKYO, Sept 22 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday it had sent a letter to estranged partner Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) refuting the German automaker's claim that it had breached a contract between the two firms, demanding a public retraction by Sept. 30.
The letter was sent on Thursday in Suzuki CEO Osamu Suzuki's name and addressed to his VW counterpart, Martin Winterkorn, Suzuki said in a statement.
Suzuki said last week it wanted to end its equity alliance with Volkswagen after the latter accused it of violating their pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Italy's Fiat .
"Since Suzuki's global reputation has been significantly damaged by the announcement made by Volkswagen, we have requested Volkswagen to revoke its notice claiming that Suzuki is in breach of the Framework Agreement and to publicly announce such revocation by Sept 30," Suzuki said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 10 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a quarterly conference call:
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday: