Oct 20 Silicon Valley Bank, the banking unit of SVB Financial Group , said it has received approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to form a joint venture bank in China.

The bank had signed an agreement with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co, Ltd in December last year to establish a banking platform focused on technology and life science companies in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silicon Valley Bank would contribute $75 million to the joint venture and own a 50 percent stake.

The banks will work to develop necessary infrastructure for the joint venture, which will require additional Chinese and U.S. regulatory approvals to open, Silicon Valley Bank said in a filing.

Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane