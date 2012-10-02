UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 2 SCA : * Divests newsprint mill in aylesford * has divested its 50% shareholding in the UK-based newsprint facility Aylesford Newsprint to the private equity company Martland Holdings * Says the transaction involved a book loss of SEK 850M (GBP 80M) and a
negative cash flow effect of SEK 140M (GBP 13M) for SCA * The sale of shares was carried out on a debt-free basis for a symbolic amount * The loss will be booked in the third quarter of 2012
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources