STOCKHOLM Dec 19 SCA : * Divests publication paper mill in laakirchen * Says is divesting its Austrian publication paper mill in Laakirchen to Heinzel Group * Says the initial purchase consideration is EUR 100m with a possible maximum additional purchase price of EUR 100m based on a two-year profit-sharing model * Says in conjunction with the transaction, an impairment of EUR 50m has been recognised, which will be charged to profit in the fourth quarter of 2012