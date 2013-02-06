BRIEF-Par Group L.P. reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings sec filing
* Par Group, L.P. Reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings as of Feb 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Handelsbanken : * Focuses on The Netherlands * now forming a regional bank in the country * Says Netherlands will also have the status of one of the bank's home
markets * sees major opportunities for continued growth in the Netherlands as market is similar to that of the United Kingdom, with a few large, centralised banks.
* New York Community Bancorp Inc announces proposed offering of depositary shares representing ownership interests in non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.