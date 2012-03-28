March 28 Svenska Handelsbanken AB on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said market sources.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 04/04/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.908 FIRST PAY 10/04/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.895 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 187.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A