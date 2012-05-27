LONDON May 27 Goldman Sachs is
considering selling off Swedish oil group Svenska Petroleum
Exploration in chunks, the Independent on Sunday reported.
The UK newspaper said on Sunday that most potential bidders,
including the UK's BP and Shell, were not
interested in the whole group, which is owned by Saudi
billionaire Mohammed Hussein al-Amoud.
It cited an industry source as saying that bidders,
including private equity firms keen on cashing in on the growing
African oil and gas market, had expressed interest in individual
countries and regions.
Svenska Petroleum has offshore production and exploration
fields in five west African countries, the Norwegian North Sea
and Latvia, the Independent said.
The interest has prompted Goldman and Amoudi to rethink the
$2 billion sale, as they are likely to gain a higher price by
selling off the group in parts, and could sell the African
assets together or could divide it by countries, the paper said.
The Independent also named oil giant Royal Dutch Shell as a
potential bidder for the west African fields as the company as
looking to grow in the continent.
BP and Shell declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Svenska
Petroleum were unavailable for comment.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Cowell)