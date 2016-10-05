BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
(Corrects second paragraph to say deal value was $1.35 billion, not $1.5 billion)
Oct 4 British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said it had agreed in principle to sell a part of its investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures.
The company had spurned U.S. rival HarbourVest's $1.35 billion-bid, and is also in talks with a consortium that includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
HarbourVest earlier on Tuesday urged SVG shareholders to accept its 650 pence per share offer.
Shares in SVG were up 0.1 percent at 681 pence at 0248 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: