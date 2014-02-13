LONDON Feb 13 British private equity firm SVG
Capital saw returns on its investment portfolio jump
almost a third in 2013, helped by diversification and a strong
performance from designer brand Hugo Boss and German
media firm ProSiebenSat.1.
The firm, which gives investors access to funds such as
Permira, said on Thursday returns increased 28.9 percent, while
earnings per share grew 31.5 percent to 514.5 pence last year.
"We've had four years of outperformance, double-digit
outperformance of the indices," said Chief Executive Lynn
Fordham. The MSCI World Index for equities grew
24.1 percent in 2013.
SVG, spun out of the private equity arm of Schroders
in 1996, is looking to diversify its portfolio. Last year it
invested 140 million pounds in leading U.S. buyout firm Clayton
Dubilier & Rice to increase exposure to the U.S. market.
However the firm added that market volatility in 2014 had
reduced its portfolio earnings per share to 500 pence.
"We're always pretty cautious," Fordham said. "Everyone's
watching the U.S., aren't they really, and the emerging
markets."
Since a strategic review in 2011, the company has sought to
increase share buybacks. The firm plans to tender a 50 million
pound repurchase in May, following on from its latest buyback in
December.