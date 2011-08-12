* Net asset values up 25 pct in H1 to 393.9 pence

* Considers share buybacks when cash position improves

* Shares rise 3.2 percent in London market up 1.2 pct (adds analyst comment on third quarter outlook)

By Simon Meads

LONDON, Aug 12 - Private equity investor SVG Capital said asset values rose steeply in the first half as it kicked off a review of its longer term investment plans that could see it return money to investors via share buybacks.

SVG , seen by many as a listed proxy for buyout firm Permira , which accounts for more than 80 percent of its investment portfolio, said on Friday asset valuations rose 25 percent in the six months to end-June to 393.9 pence.

That beat analysts' expectations and helped push its shares up 3.2 percent to 249.5 pence by 1018 GMT.

"These were very good figures, some 5 percent ahead of our estimates and driven primarily by the fundamental of strong earnings growth," said JP Morgan Cazenove analyst Christopher Brown in a note.

Even factoring in market volatility and falls in listed Permira investments since end June, net asset value would be currently about 390 pence a share, SVG chief executive Lynn Fordham told reporters on a conference call.

But choppy markets and potential slides in unlisted company valuations could see portfolio value fall in the third quarter , Oriel Securities analyst Iain Scouller said. He estimates net asset value will be 345-360 pence at end September.

Private equity firms benchmark their investment companies against comparable listed firms, so when markets fall , their portfolio valuations tend to follow suit.

But SVG's Fordham said Permira companies were still performing strongly , with good earnings growth.

"We are not as yet hearing anything from Permira that would make us concerned about the momentum we would see in earnings," she said.

FUTURE INVESTMENT

SVG has been a cornerstone investor in Permira's funds, pledging 2.8 billion euros ($4 billion) to the firm's fourth fund in 2006. That figure was later reduced when SVG saw it could struggle to meet all its cash calls and launched a capital raising to repair its balance sheet.

With Permira due to start raising a new buyout fund in September, SVG is to consult with shareholders over the company's longer term strategy.

"We are going to invest in private equity. What we are looking for is some degree of investment flexibility, matching risk and reward, matching assets and liabilities and having a bit more control over the calls," said Fordham.

Fordham said the group would consider an investment in Permira's fifth fund when it receives fundraising documents and the process kicks off in earnest.

And when it receives proceeds from the sale of Permira investments, she said the group could also return cash to shareholders via share buybacks should they continue to trade at a significant discount to net asset value.

Permira has been looking for buyers for animal feeds business Provimi, television production company All3Media and is considering listing NDS, the pay-TV technology company it co-owns with News Corp , according to people familiar with those situations.

Permira is to start raising a new 6.5 billion euro ($9.2 billion) buyout fund in September, people familiar with the situation have said, a far cry from the 11.1 billion it initially raised in 2006, but in line with amounts being targeted by peers such as BC Partners and Cinven . ($1 = 0.701 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)