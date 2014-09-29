* World's biggest tugboat operator eyes growth in Africa

* Says to fight back against cut-price rivals in Australia

* To focus on more long-term terminal towage contracts

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 29 Denmark's Svitzer, the world's biggest tugboat operator, plans to expand in Africa and focus on long-term contracts with oil companies to offset tough trading in its main Australian and European markets, its chief executive told Reuters.

The maritime towing industry is worth about $26 billion a year and has historically grown around 6 percent per annum.

But in recent years it has been hit by weak economic growth and overcapacity, and Svitzer has lost market share in Australia -- where it makes over a third of its profits -- to cut price competition from rivals such as PB Towage, owned by Hong Kong based Pacific Basin.

In an interview at his office overlooking Copenhagen harbour, Svitzer chief executive Robert Uggla said the company planned to fight back in part by expanding in Africa, where a rapid growth in trade is fuelling demand for its services.

"At the moment, we see some interesting opportunities in West Africa," Uggla said, forecasting more deals along the lines of a joint venture that Svitzer recently established with a local player in Nigeria.

Africa accounts for just 6 percent of the global towage market. But Svitzer is looking to the continent, as well as some other developing countries, to spur growth while it battles to defend its position in Australia and sluggish European markets.

"Five years from now you will see that our Americas and Africa/Middle East activities have grown significantly," he said, without providing specific forecasts.

Svitzer is part of Danish oil and shipping conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk. Last year it made a net profit of $156 million on $831 million of revenue, compared with group totals of $3.4 billion and $47.4 billion respectively.

The company has grown through a string of acquisitions -- Sweden's Roda Bolaget in 1999, Dutch-based Wijsmuller in 2001 and Australian-based Adsteam in 2007 -- and now has just three of its more than 400 tugboats located in Copenhagen.

FIGHTING BACK

The towage industry is still fragmented, with an estimated 13,000 tugboats operating globally and less than 10 percent run by the top 10 players in the industry.

But Uggla, a great-grandson of the founder of A.P. Moller-Maersk and tipped in the media as a potential future chief executive of the group, played down the prospect of more large-scale deals.

"I don't rule out acquisitions but I don't see many such opportunities, not least because valuations are too rich at the moment. A large part of our growth will come from either tenders or partnerships with local operators," he said.

Uggla said Svitzer, whose customers include oil companies such as Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell, would fight back against rivals in Australia, where in some ports it still has a market share of at least 50 percent.

"We are determined to hold on to our market share, so I expect the Australian harbour towage market to deteriorate further in the near future," he said, indicating the company was ready to go into a price war.

Svitzer, whose competitors also include Smit, a unit in Dutch group Boskalis, and PSA Marine, owned by Port of Singapore, does much of its business in Australia and Europe in harbour towage, where vessels get jobs from day to day.

However, Uggla said the company wanted to focus more on longer-term, so-called terminal towage contracts in order to have a more predictable workstream.

In November, for example, it signed a 20-year contract with Chevron for the Chevron-operated Wheatstone project in remote North Western Australia.

Uggla, 36, conceded there were benefits of being a member of the family that controls directly or through foundations more than 60 percent of shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk.

But he declined to comment on any leadership ambitions and said the most important thing for him was to do a good job.

"Some find this difficult to believe, but I have never had a ten year plan for my career. I try to focus on the job at hand." (Editing by Mark Potter)