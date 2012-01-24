(Changes source, adds company comment, background)
MOSCOW Jan 24 Svyaznoy, Russia's
second-largest phone handset retailer, has hired Deutsche Bank
and Raiffeisenbank banks to sell 20-30 percent of the business,
its main shareholder, Maksim Nogotkov, said on Tuesday.
The privately owned company has been contemplating
an IPO to help finance development as well as Nogotkov's other
businesses including bank Svyaznoy and a jewellery chain.
"We have (given) a mandate for private placement, and this
is probably all we are doing today," Nogotkov told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The company's chief executive had said in August that
Svyaznoy could offer up to 40 percent of its shares in a London
initial public offering in April-May or October this year, based
on a valuation of $1.8 billion-$2.6 billion.
Nogotkov would not comment on IPO plans or valuation, citing
an agreement with investment banks.
Russian business daily Kommersant reported the stake was
valued at around $300 million, citing a source close to VTB
Capital which, according to the newspaper, had received an offer
to buy Svyaznoy shares.
Russian market leader Euroset last year postponed a planned
$1.5 billion stock market flotation, citing market volatility.
Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
said in December it would consider buying a stake in
either to enhance its retail business.
In the first half of 2011, Svyaznoy revenue rose 26 percent
to 29.3 billion roubles ($950 million), driven by financial
services such as reception of payments and money transfer.
($1 = 30.8425 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Dan
Lalor)