MOSCOW Jan 24 Svyaznoy, Russia's second-largest phone handset retailer, has hired Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisenbank banks to sell 20-30 percent of the business, its main shareholder, Maksim Nogotkov, said on Tuesday.

The privately owned company has been contemplating an IPO to help finance development as well as Nogotkov's other businesses including bank Svyaznoy and a jewellery chain.

"We have (given) a mandate for private placement, and this is probably all we are doing today," Nogotkov told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company's chief executive had said in August that Svyaznoy could offer up to 40 percent of its shares in a London initial public offering in April-May or October this year, based on a valuation of $1.8 billion-$2.6 billion.

Nogotkov would not comment on IPO plans or valuation, citing an agreement with investment banks.

Russian business daily Kommersant reported the stake was valued at around $300 million, citing a source close to VTB Capital which, according to the newspaper, had received an offer to buy Svyaznoy shares.

Russian market leader Euroset last year postponed a planned $1.5 billion stock market flotation, citing market volatility.

Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said in December it would consider buying a stake in either to enhance its retail business.

In the first half of 2011, Svyaznoy revenue rose 26 percent to 29.3 billion roubles ($950 million), driven by financial services such as reception of payments and money transfer. ($1 = 30.8425 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Dan Lalor)