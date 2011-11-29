(Adds detail from statement, background)
AMSTERDAM Nov 29 Swedish Automobile
, the Amsterdam-listed company which owns Sweden's
cash-strapped car maker Saab, said on Tuesday its British unit
had filed for administration as it awaits funding from Chinese
investors.
Car-maker Saab has legal protection from creditors in
Sweden, where a court-appointed administrator is overseeing a
reconstruction of the company.
Swedish Automobile has struggled to sell assets and raise
funds this year.
Now a rescue by two Chinese firms, Pang Da Automobile Trade
Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile, is at
risk after General Motors Co said it would stop supplying
components and technology if the bid succeeded.
"Saab Great Britain Ltd filed for administration with the
High Court in London," Swedish Automobile said in a statement.
"The board of Saab GB is of the opinion that administration
gives the company and creditors the necessary legal protection
until the required funding for the company has been secured."
