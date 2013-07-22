(The following story first appeared in the July 20 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The derivatives industry looks set to lose to regulators one of its most crucial lobbying battles, which could effectively kill off the market for bespoke OTC swaps. Such instruments are used by financial institutions to hedge interest rate and foreign exchange risk, and provide dealers with lucrative trading revenues.

For more than a year now, derivatives users, led by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), have locked horns with regulators over initial margin requirements for uncleared swaps, arguing that current proposals could create systemic risk and harm the global economy by preventing crucial hedging activity.

"Sometimes, people overlook the fact that the derivatives market is needed by end-users to manage their risk," said Fred Janbon, global head of fixed income at BNP Paribas. "If it disappears, companies won't be able to issue bonds in foreign currencies and it could heavily impact their ability to export goods. If businesses can't hedge their financial risks, it creates other risks to the economy."

The head of global markets at a major bank sounded a similar warning. "If the proposed initial margin requirements are implemented, then the cost to trade more illiquid derivatives like long-dated inflation swaps will be so huge will that it will be very difficult for dealers to stay in this business," he said.

"More significantly, it will become very difficult for clients to hedge, especially those with large, one-way exposures like UK pension funds," he added.

The new rules are expected to be finalised in September, but industry insiders already admit they are unlikely to persuade supervisors to water down the requirements.

UNCLEARED DANGERS

In the aftermath of the 2009 crisis, the G-20 called upon global regulators to enforce clearing of standardised swaps through central counterparties (CCPs) in an effort to reduce systemic risk. However, the concern remained that the kind of bespoke derivatives that sunk insurance giant AIG would not be captured by the mandate, being too illiquid to push through CCPs.

To prevent history repeating itself, regulators drew up stringent initial margin requirements for uncleared swaps over and above variation margin payments to cover any additional risk that daily collateral transfers failed to address.

The proposals calculate initial margin on a gross rather than netted basis, which would vastly increase the amount of collateral that needed to be posted and as a result, the cost of doing business. ISDA argues that the rules are far too stringent, painting what amounts to a doomsday scenario if they came into effect. While corporates and sovereigns are likely to be exempt, institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers would get clobbered.

These players frequently use more bespoke derivatives such as interest rate swaptions and inflation swaps to manage their risks, but many of these products will simply be too illiquid to clear.

"In an ideal world, everything would clear, but in reality, certain counterparties will not be able to and some products will not be eligible, so by definition there will be an uncleared market," said Guillaume Amblard, head of fixed income trading at BNP Paribas and a member of the ISDA board.

"The danger is that the proposed rules create one-way markets and risk concentration, which will remove the incentive to make markets and will reduce liquidity, which has been a catalyst for previous crises."

COLLATERAL SHORTFALLS

The huge sums of collateral that need to be posted under the rules could drain more than USD850bn of high quality assets from the system, according to industry estimates, although a recent study from the Bank for International Settlements downplayed the risks of a global collateral shortage. Still, dealers warn that the pro-cyclical tendency of margin requirements could destabilise the wider financial system.

"There is a danger the initial margin rules could be very pro-cyclical. As you enter a crisis and markets get more volatile, initial margin posting will increase massively: USD1trn could quickly turn into USD3trn," said Janbon. "This will force deal unwinds, which in itself could precipitate a crisis."

While remaining vocal in their criticism, derivatives professionals have begun to prepare for the worst-case scenario of the proposals becoming set in stone. ISDA has established a working group to draw up a standardised methodology for calculating initial margin across the market. The idea is to prevent discrepancies in initial margin calculations between participants, and disputes over margin calls.

Perhaps more significantly, industry insiders point to preliminary work on a concept known as "net initial margin risk". This would involve building an institution similar to a central clearing house for collateral for uncleared swaps.

This means that if Firm X entered an uncleared swap with Firm Y, which then did an offsetting trade with Firm Z, collateral could be posted to a central hub that would allow the exposures to be netted down rather than all three firms having to post collateral on a gross basis.

"It's very early days on this concept of net initial margin risk, but it could be very important," said one derivatives industry professional. "It has not been fully fleshed out yet, and it would probably be a three-year undertaking to build such an institution." (Reporting by Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies.)