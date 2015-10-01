(Adds comments from the banks, paragraph 4)
Oct 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to pay
almost a third of a $1.86 billion settlement to resolve claims
that a dozen big banks conspired to limit competition in the
credit-default swaps market, Bloomberg reported.
JPMorgan is paying $595 million, Bloomberg said, citing
people who asked not to be identified because the firms haven't
disclosed how they're splitting costs. (bloom.bg/1WAm3d5)
Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc are paying about $230 million, $175
million and $164 million, respectively, the report said.
Goldman, JPMorgan and Barclays declined to comment. Morgan
Stanley was not immediately available to comment on the report.
Credit default swaps are contracts that let investors buy
protection to hedge against the risk that corporate or sovereign
debt issuers will not meet their payment obligations.
