NEW YORK, Feb 14 (IFR) - Mandated trading of
over-the-counter swaps on electronic exchanges is finally set to
become a reality three years after Dodd-Frank became law, but is
unlikely to deliver the revolution market participants had
predicted and many politicians may have hoped for.
As of February 15, benchmark maturity interest rate swaps in
US dollars, euros, and sterling will be traded on swap execution
facilities.
It is an unprecedented shift in the way such contracts are
traded, but in reality may represent a test of compliance
rather than an upheaval of market structure.
"What has surprised me is how smoothly this has gone on the
whole," said the COO of a major US credit fund.
"When you're in the weeds, the operational issues are
everywhere, but you really don't hear a lot of people whining
about how everything has changed. The bigger entities in the
market are quite prepared for this."
Over the past four months, industry applications have been
rescinded, regulatory no-action letters issued, and SEF legal
agreements amended in an effort to find a compromise. The result
is a market that has been bracing for a Big Bang since rules
were finalised over the summer.
"Large-scale change typically doesn't occur at revolutionary
speeds, it develops more slowly".
"The changes in the market place will be observable; we'll
see volumes rise on certain platforms where buyside firms
typically trade, but I don't expect a Big Bang. It will be a
natural evolution," said Peter Best, COO of inter-dealer broker
turned SEF, ICAP.
"Large-scale change typically doesn't occur at revolutionary
speeds, it develops more slowly.
Total gross notional outstanding of interest rate swaps
across the three currencies totals USD321trn, according to
figures from the Bank for International Settlements - a big
portion of the USD693trn OTC derivatives market. But the mandate
only applies to US entities and key maturities.
Most, if not all, existing SEFs also have fully functional
request-for-quote systems that allow buyside firms to request
prices directly from a minimum of two sellside firms when
executing.
Additionally, start-up SEF Javelin Capital Markets scaled
back an initial application to list all IRS instruments on
exchange in December, so participants can execute
forward-starting swaps and unwind existing benchmark swaps
bilaterally via voice.
A week before the deadline, the CFTC clarified that packaged
transactions involving a swap that was mandated for trading
would not be required to be traded on an SEF. In other words, a
10-year IRS paired with a 10-year Treasury future can avoid the
new requirement.
The CFTC also eased concerns about the reach of SEF rules
outside of the US when it confirmed that US banks would be
allowed to execute swaps on European trading platforms that were
not registered as SEFs, even after the mandate hits.
"Everyone I've talked to has had the same perspective; I
cannot allow the problems with SEF implementation to
substantively change the way we do things. I'm frankly
pleasantly surprised that we've been able to make the adjustment
as quickly as we could," said the COO.
"Large-scale change typically doesn't occur at revolutionary
speeds, it develops more slowly."