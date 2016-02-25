(Adds more CEO comments, shares, background)

BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland Feb 25 Swatch Group saw strong sales in its Omega, Longines and Tissot brand watches during the Chinese New Year but demand was more sluggish for its higher-end timepieces, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Thursday.

"January is looking good in mainland China, that is confirmed," Hayek told reporters after a press conference at the Swiss Buergenstock Resort, near top tourist destination Lucerne.

Swiss watchmakers have been facing difficult trading conditions for some time as Chinese consumers, put off by a government crackdown on corruption, no longer splash out on corporate gifts as lavishly as before, and a weak oil price dents the spending power of Russian and Middle Eastern customers.

"Hayek's comments about good trading over Chinese new year for its top brands is certainly positive. I estimate that Omega, Longines and Tissot account for three quarters of group operating profit," said Jon Cox, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.

Earlier this month, the world's biggest watchmaker reported a 3 percent drop in sales for 2015, but said it expected to see over 5 percent growth in local currency this year, an optimistic outlook questioned by some analysts.

Swiss watch exports slipped 7.9 percent in January year-on-year after falling 3.3 percent last year.

But Hayek confirmed the group's outlook, saying there were still many reasons to be upbeat.

"Local consumption is good. We grew in America and China in local currency -- not in Hong Kong -- but in Japan, Thailand, Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, even in Russia in local currency," he said.

"If you lead a company, and consumption in 80-85 percent of your countries is good, and you sell more in local currency and more units, but in Swiss francs, not much is left for your margin, do you then need to have a negative attitude for 2016? No way."

Shares in the group were up 3.4 percent at 1338 GMT, outperforming a 1.5 percent higher European sector index .

Hayek also ruled out job cuts, saying he wouldn't follow the example of peer Richemont which said this week it was considering cutting up to 350 jobs in Switzerland.

"We're not cutting jobs to protect our margin," he said.