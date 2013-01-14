ZURICH Jan 14 Swatch Group said on Monday it was buying watch and jewellery brand Harry Winston and its 535 employees for $750 million plus up to $250 million of net debt to complement its high-end watch portfolio.

"Harry Winston does brilliantly complement the prestige segment of the Group. We are proud and happy to welcome Harry Winston to the Swatch Group family - diamonds are still a girl's best friend," Chairwoman Nayla Hayek said in a statement.

Swatch Group is known for its colourful plastic Swatch watches but also owns high-end brands Breguet, Blancpain and Jaquet Droz.