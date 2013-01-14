ZURICH Jan 14 Swatch Group said on
Monday it was buying watch and jewellery brand Harry Winston
and its 535 employees for $750 million plus up to $250
million of net debt to complement its high-end watch portfolio.
"Harry Winston does brilliantly complement the prestige
segment of the Group. We are proud and happy to welcome Harry
Winston to the Swatch Group family - diamonds are still a girl's
best friend," Chairwoman Nayla Hayek said in a statement.
Swatch Group is known for its colourful plastic Swatch
watches but also owns high-end brands Breguet, Blancpain and
Jaquet Droz.