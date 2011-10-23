* September was strongest month for company ever- CEO

* Sales will exceed 7 billion Sfr

ZURICH Oct 23 Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker is on track to post record sales this year and growth shows no signs of slowing, the group's CEO was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

"September was the strongest month that our company has ever had up to now," Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek said in the NZZ am Sonntag. "2011 will be a record year for Swatch Group."

The watchmaker expects sales to clearly exceed the 7 billion Swiss franc ($7.9 bln) mark, the paper said, while growth momentum had continued in the third-quarter.

Exports of Swiss watches rose 21 percent in September to 1.79 billion francs ($2 billion), according to data from the Swiss Federal Customs Association.

Earlier this month Swatch's chairwoman Nayla Hayek said sales in its important Chinese market were holding up well, seeking to disperse concern about bleaker growth prospects in the world's fastest-growing luxury goods market. ($1=0.883 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)