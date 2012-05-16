BIENNE, Switzerland May 16 Swatch Group
, the world's biggest watchmaker, is expecting high
single or double digit growth this year, its chief executive
said on Wednesday
"We are trying to beat the 8 billion Swiss franc mark this
year, which would translate into another record year", Chief
Executive Nick Hayek told reporters on the sidelines of the
company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.
He said growth was mainly coming from the middle and lower
price segments, which is benefiting Swatch as the company is
more exposed in the lower price segments than its rivals.
"China is exploding," Hayek said refering to strong growth
in the segment.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)