ZURICH, July 15 Swatch Group warned its first-half profit would slide 50-60 percent on dwindling sales in important markets Hong Kong and Europe.

The world's largest watchmaker, which has a habit of publishing earnings releases unexpectedly, said it would publish full first-half results on Thursday, July 21.

Swiss watchmakers are grappling with weak demand as fewer Chinese tourists shop for timepieces in Hong Kong and Europe and a strong Swiss franc pushes up the production cost for "Swiss made" watches. The deadly attacks in Nice late on Thursday are likely to deal a further blow to tourism. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Sunil Nair)