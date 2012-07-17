ZURICH, July 17 Swiss watchmaker Swatch's
chief executive, Nick Hayek, backed his 2012 sales
target of 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.1 billion) and downplayed
concern Chinese demand for luxury watches may be cooling, in a
newspaper interview.
Hayek told German paper Handelsblatt Swatch was diversified
across enough price ranges to weather softer demand from China
for high-end watches.
"I am far more worried about the increasing influence of
finance than I am about possible problems in China," Hayek said
in an advance print of an interview set to appear Wednesday.
Swiss watch exports climbed 10.2 percent in real terms in
May, representing a faster pace of growth than in April.
Worries persist that Chinese demand for the highest-priced
segment of luxury goods, such as watches, will hit Swatch and
rival Richemont.
Last year, growth in middle and lower-priced Swatch segments
such as Certina, CK and Tissot and also the company's colourful
namesake plastic watch helped offset slowing demand for high-end
watches that hurt some competitors.
($1 = 0.9834 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)