ZURICH Nov 24 Swatch Group Chief
Executive Nick Hayek has signed a contract with credit card
company Visa Inc. in connection with the Swiss firm's new
watch that enables wearers to make payments, a newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
Swatch has already introduced the watch in China and aims to
introduce a similar device in 2016 in Switzerland and the United
States, Le Temps said.
In China Swatch has partnered with China UnionPay. Hayek
confirmed he has signed a contract with Visa for elsewhere. That
covers Switzerland and the United States, the paper said.
Hayek said the Swiss watchmaker would make an announcement
in the coming days about its pact with Visa, the world's largest
payments network.
A Swatch spokesman confirmed the report on Tuesday but
declined to give additional information.
Swatch is joining other Swiss watchmakers seeking a share of
the so-called "smartwatch" market in competition with the Apple
Watch.
