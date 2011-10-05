* Swatch Group shares have fallen almost 20 percent in two weeks

* Chairwoman says drop due to speculation, China sales holding up well (Adds chairwoman quote, background)

By Nathalie Olof-Ors

ZURICH, Oct 5 Swatch Group's sales in is important Chinese market are holding up well, Chairwoman Nayla Hayek told Reuters on Wednesday, seeking to disperse concern about bleaker growth prospects in the world's fastest-growing luxury goods market.

Shares in the world's biggest watchmaker have slumped almost 20 percent over the last two weeks as investors worried about weak macroeconomic data out of China. Swatch Group generated about a third of its sales in Greater China in 2010.

"I believe that as usual the movement in our share price is linked to speculation and hysteria about the euro. For the moment, we do not see any difference in growth in China," Hayek said on the sidelines of a press conference in Zurich.

A Zurich-based trader said concern about growth in China was very present in markets over the last days.

Swiss watchmakers have so far not been hit by slowing consumer demand as China's growing taste for luxurious timepieces more than makes up for any weakness in mature markets.

"We expect a slowdown of the economic growth in China, but no hard landing," Sarasin analyst Patrick Hasenboehler said in a recent note.

"So far, the news flow from the sector was strong. However, hard figures always tend to react with a delay on bad economic news," he said.

