* Swatch Group shares have fallen almost 20 percent in two
weeks
* Chairwoman says drop due to speculation, China sales
holding up well
(Adds chairwoman quote, background)
By Nathalie Olof-Ors
ZURICH, Oct 5 Swatch Group's sales in
is important Chinese market are holding up well, Chairwoman
Nayla Hayek told Reuters on Wednesday, seeking to disperse
concern about bleaker growth prospects in the world's
fastest-growing luxury goods market.
Shares in the world's biggest watchmaker have slumped almost
20 percent over the last two weeks as investors worried about
weak macroeconomic data out of China. Swatch Group generated
about a third of its sales in Greater China in 2010.
"I believe that as usual the movement in our share price is
linked to speculation and hysteria about the euro. For the
moment, we do not see any difference in growth in China," Hayek
said on the sidelines of a press conference in Zurich.
A Zurich-based trader said concern about growth in China was
very present in markets over the last days.
Swiss watchmakers have so far not been hit by slowing
consumer demand as China's growing taste for luxurious
timepieces more than makes up for any weakness in mature
markets.
"We expect a slowdown of the economic growth in China, but
no hard landing," Sarasin analyst Patrick Hasenboehler said in a
recent note.
"So far, the news flow from the sector was strong. However,
hard figures always tend to react with a delay on bad economic
news," he said.
(Writing by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Jones)