(Corrects in ninth paragraph to November from December)
* Sales rise 21.7 pct y/y to 7.143 bln Sfr
* Impact of strong Sfr on sales minus 10.8 pct
* CEO says 5-10 pct sales growth still possible
* Shares rise 4.2 pct, outperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Jan 10 Swatch Group, the
world's largest watchmaker, said it was confident of achieving
5-10 percent sales growth in 2012 and shrugged off the impact of
the strong Swiss franc to post record sales in 2011.
Dampening expectations of a slowdown in the watch industry,
Swatch said on Tuesday it experienced the strongest turnover in
the group's history in December, while all regions and price
segments had got off to a positive start in January.
"We will still have a year of growth, not just with the
expansion of the distribution network and new products, but of
growth meaning more turnover and more profits," Chief Executive
Nick Hayek told Reuters in a telephone interview.
He said that despite the uncertain environment 5-10 percent
sales growth sales should still be reachable. Analysts noted
second-half sales growth had slowed compared with the first
half.
"The outlook statement is not as typically bullish as the
company has been in the past," Kepler Capital Markets analyst
Jon Cox said in a note.
The group, best known for its colourful plastic Swatch
watches, said on Tuesday sales in 2011 rose 21.7 percent at
constant rates to 7.14 billion Swiss francs ($7.5 billion),
compared with a forecast for 6.8 billion by analysts at Kepler.
By 1031 GMT shares in Swatch were up 4.2 percent,
outperforming a 1.3 percent firmer STOXX European personal and
household goods index.
STRONG SWISS FRANC
Exporters were heavily burdened in 2011 by the strong Swiss
franc, which hit multiple records against the euro and dollar
and flirted with parity against the single currency in August.
This prompted the Swiss National Bank to impose a cap of 1.20
francs to the euro in September to try and alleviate the pain.
Strong demand in Asia, however, has helped stave off the
worst effects for the watch industry and exports rose 16.2
percent in November, compared with a 3.8 percent rise
year-on-year in exports overall.
"Despite the strongly negative currency impact during the
course of the year and our traditionally defensive policy
concerning price increases, group management expects good
results for operating profit and net income," Swatch Group said.
The maker of high-end watch brands such as Omega and
Blancpain said the strong currency had a negative impact of 10.8
percent on sales in 2011, hurting its electronic systems
division the most, where sales fell 16.3 percent.
Growth was strong in all regions and price segments thanks
to investment in retail activities and marketing campaigns
around the world, it said.
The group, which also supplies most of the parts and
movements to the Swiss watch industry, said sales in its
production segment rose 32.6 percent to 2.015 million Swiss
francs. It said, however, it was still grappling with production
bottlenecks, despite expanding capacity.
Swatch Group said 2012 would be "a major challenge", but it
was confident of generating qualitative growth in 2012, after a
positive start in all regions and price segments in January.
($1 = 0.9529 Swiss francs)
