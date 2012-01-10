ZURICH Jan 10 - Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker shrugged on the impact of the strong Swiss franc to post record sales in 2011 and said it is confident of growth in 2012.

The group, which is best known for its colourful plastic Swatch watches, said on Tuesday sales rose 21.7 percent at constant rates in 2011 compared to the previous year to a new record of 7.143 billion Swiss francs ($7.50 billion).

It experienced the strongest turnover in the group's history in Dec. 2011.

"Despite the strongly negative currency impact during the course of the year and our traditionally defensive policy concerning price increases, group management expects good results for operating profit and net income," Swatch said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9529 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)