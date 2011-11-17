* King alleged to be behind mystery bailout
* State-owned bank, MTN stake used as collateral, dissident
says
* Government says deal secret
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 Swaziland's King
Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch, is personally
funding a bailout of his government in a manoeuvre to acquire
control of the local arm of mobile phone firm MTN and SwaziBank
at knock-down prices, dissidents said on Thursday.
The emergency loan may ease an immediate public funding
crisis. But Mswati's broader plan could inflame public anger
against the British-educated monarch, who has at least a dozen
wives and a personal fortune estimated at $200 million.
The impoverished southern African nation's appointed
government, which has been shut out by commercial banks and the
IMF and World Bank, admitted last week that civil servants would
be paid late this month because it had run out of money.
However, on Thursday the Times of Swaziland said it was on
the verge of securing a loan from two "entities" to the tune of
1.4 billion emalengeni ($172 million) - equivalent to around 3
months of civil service pay.
The paper did not give details, but Lucky Lukhele of the
Swaziland Solidarity Network, an exile group based in
Johannesburg, said Mswati was the original source of the loan.
The funds were being channelled via the local unit of
financial services group African Alliance, Lukhele said, and the
government was using state-owned SwaziBank and its stake in the
local unit of MTN, Africa's biggest mobile operator, as
collateral.
SwaziBank has been valued at around $125 million, while MTN
Swaziland is seen as a cash-cow on account of monopoly rights
that have allowed it to impose call charges significantly higher
than neighbouring South Africa.
Mswati, who is accused of running the nation of 1.4 million
people as a personal fiefdom, is already MTN Swaziland's biggest
shareholder and has been pressing the state telecoms firm to
sell its holding to him at well below market value.
"The king is literally loaning the Swazi government his
money that he has stolen from the Swazi coffers. He's doing it
through African Alliance," Lukhele told Reuters.
"African Alliance is about to take over Swazi Bank and is
about to take over all of the shares (in MTN) on behalf of the
king," he added.
SECRET DEAL
Mario Masuku, leader of the banned PUDEMO opposition party,
said he understood the deal to be broadly as Lukhele described.
"That's what I've also gathered, but it is something that is
not openly clear to people," he told Reuters. "It is the king
who is manoeuvring these finances through his connections and
all the companies where he is connected."
Government spokesman Percy Simelane said details of the
deal, including any collateral posted, were secret.
"That is between the borrower and the companies that were
involved," he said. "The agreement does not include the rolling
out of specifics."
Officials at African Alliance in Swaziland did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Swaziland's year-long budget crisis has hit HIV/AIDS
treatment programmes in what is the world's worst-afflicted
country and has spurred unprecedented public dissent against
Mswati.
Political upheaval in North Africa has emboldened the
protesters and the moustachioed monarch is said to have been
particularly upset at the death of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, a
close friend, at the hands of opposition gunmen last month.
($1 = 8.161 emalangeni)
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Richard Balmforth)